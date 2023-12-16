American National Bank Buys 511 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,581,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,453. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

