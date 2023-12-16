American National Bank Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 556.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.56. 3,687,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $255.93.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

