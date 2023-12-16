AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.76. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

