AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $227,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,741.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $27,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 246,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,841.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,291 shares of company stock worth $436,393. Insiders own 37.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AMREP Stock Down 0.5 %

AMREP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 3,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. AMREP has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Further Reading

