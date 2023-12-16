Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

ADI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,195. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

