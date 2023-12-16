Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Ankr has a total market cap of $280.92 million and $29.26 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017168 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,895.16 or 1.00132036 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02760508 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $34,330,846.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

