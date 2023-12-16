Ankr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.75 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $277.74 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,270.31 or 1.00071255 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02760508 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $34,330,846.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

