APENFT (NFT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $9.20 million and $26.70 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 8% higher against the dollar.



About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

