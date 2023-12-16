Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $101.26 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

