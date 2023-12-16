Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.22 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $968.35 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.22 or 0.00017082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,279.62 or 1.00006386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,086,847 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.1762118 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $52,613,266.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

