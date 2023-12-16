Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) versus First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Head to Head Comparison

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Republic Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 33.25% 26.06% 1.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $549.30 million 2.98 $214.02 million $4.71 6.91

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, wealth management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates through multiple branches in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

