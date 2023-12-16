Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,409,889 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409,889 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 12.81% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSP. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 345.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 878,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 681,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 470,483 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 250.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,854.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313,858 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $61.31. 14,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,866. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $241.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

