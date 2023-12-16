BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $604,423.02

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $42,168.38 or 1.00049114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $523.68 million and $604,423.02 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012975 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

