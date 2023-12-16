BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BTA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 73,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

