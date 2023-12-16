BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NYSE BUI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,533. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
