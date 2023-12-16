Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 850,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BCC stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

