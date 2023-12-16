Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brady by 722.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brady by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Brady by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,830. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

