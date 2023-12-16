Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of Branicks Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Branicks Group has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
About Branicks Group
