BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LND. StockNews.com upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LND

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.