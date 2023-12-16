Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 540,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,793,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 16,015 shares of company stock worth $306,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 306,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.21. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

