Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.80

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.80 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 8918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.67).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 10.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

