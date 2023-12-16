Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.28 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $160.33 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

