Celestia (TIA) Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $388.09 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $13.18 or 0.00031168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,010,082,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,125,720 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,009,863,013.698595 with 150,906,541.448595 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 13.46702603 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $365,972,437.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

