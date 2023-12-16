Chellitcoin (CHLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Chellitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

