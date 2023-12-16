Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 108,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

