Compound (COMP) Price Tops $52.51

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Compound has a market capitalization of $422.62 million and $51.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $52.51 or 0.00125336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00027519 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002357 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,048,618 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,046,454.56250074 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.71989387 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $79,962,072.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.