Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $107.29. 13,316,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

