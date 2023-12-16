CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 732,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get CTS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 1,810,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.