Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. 3,185,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

