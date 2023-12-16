Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

