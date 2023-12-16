D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0 %

DHI traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,460. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

