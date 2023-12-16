DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.36 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.36 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

