Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 58.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ducommun by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 559,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

