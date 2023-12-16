Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 432.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 1,644,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.