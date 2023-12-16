eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 637,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. eHealth has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.85). eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eHealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

