Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eightco Stock Down 2.2 %

Eightco stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 60,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,175. Eightco has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 344.37% and a negative net margin of 92.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eightco

About Eightco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eightco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eightco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eightco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

