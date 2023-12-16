Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eightco Stock Down 2.2 %
Eightco stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 60,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,175. Eightco has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 344.37% and a negative net margin of 92.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eightco
About Eightco
Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eightco
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.