Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Up 37.7% in November

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 71,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 182,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

