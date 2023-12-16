EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in November

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
EnerSys Trading Down 1.6 %
ENS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. 658,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
