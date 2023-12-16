EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in November

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 109.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 415.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 276.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ENS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. 658,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

