Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.19. 411,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $368.71 million, a PE ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.00 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,354.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Entravision Communications Company Profile



Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

