EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141.04 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $874.58 million and approximately $141.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002317 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002166 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,111,473,107 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.