EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Critical Comparison

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmland Partners and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

Dividends

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $46.64, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Farmland Partners pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 171.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 34.94% 3.61% 1.79% EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $61.21 million 10.20 $11.67 million $0.32 40.50 EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.42 $176.23 million $1.93 24.54

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Farmland Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

