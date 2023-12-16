Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $139.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.38 or 0.00047927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00169467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.98 or 0.00543079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00398500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00117190 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,553,730 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

