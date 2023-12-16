EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 3,511,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,896. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

