EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 5,371 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.74. 5,838,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

