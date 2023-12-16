Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in November

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EXCOF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

