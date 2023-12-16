Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in November

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EXCOF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $6.69.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.