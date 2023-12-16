Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Trading Down 6%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.54. 8,508,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 6,305,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Get Exelon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.