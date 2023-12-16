First Digital USD (FDUSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $2.13 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,656,786,754 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,656,786,753.71. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.0001392 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,461,179,088.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

