First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 37.9% in November

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 327,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 122,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,894. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

See Also

