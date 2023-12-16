First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Position Decreased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $680,551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,075 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,039,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXL traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $80.78. 43,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,769. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

