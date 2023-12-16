First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,457,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 345,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 688,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,655. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

